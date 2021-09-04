Staycations – you just can’t beat them

By Michael Godfrey

YOU wouldn’t want to be getting up to much devilment in this country because, when it is all said and done, there is no hiding place.

There I was minding my own business reading through the menu in the restaurant of the Leenane Hotel (a fantastic place offering unbelievable service and value) in Connemara last week when, all of a sudden, I hear a voice shouting “Hi, Mick”.

Assuming no-one from that neck of the woods would know me – after all, I was 265km from home – I naturally ignored the call. But on the second call I decided to discreetly look around – just to make sure it was intended for me – only to discover a former schoolmate nodding in my direction.

The said individual was none other than Athy native and businessman Mike Hogan, whom I hadn’t set eyes on in years. In fact, the last time I heard of Mike, he was working in the Caribbean on a joint venture with Denis O’Brien’s Digicel group.

Having started out in life as a DJ before moving into radio and later into publishing – at one stage, Mike owned 38 titles – he moved to Jamaica, where he branched out into television, working as executive producer on some of the biggest TV shows in the Caribbean.

But in 2014, he had enough of spending large swathes of his time flying back to Ireland to spend time with his three sons, so he opted to relocate here.

At the start of the year, Mike came across a property for sale in Leenane – the Boathouse – opposite where I was staying and he had just dropped in for a bite with his son, also Michael, when he saw yours truly reading the menu. Ever the gentleman, he invited myself and my wife over for tea the following day and all I can say is that we spent a very enjoyable few hours going down memory lane.

The man is still involved with day-to-day business in the Caribbean as well as several business ventures in Ireland, but now he’s looking out at a panoramic view of Killary Harbour from the comfort of his office at the Boathouse.

Even though he has only been living full-time in Leenane since March, it would appear he has got to know the entire village. On the following day, I got talking to Mary, who owns The Forge gift shop, and straightaway she had the man captured to a tee. “He is always going at full speed,” she joked.

If you listen to Mike, that also entails driving in the middle of the narrow roads and constantly swerving to avoid hitting other drivers, as well as the roaming sheep.

But I wasn’t finished running into locals yet. I had just ordered a sandwich from a café across the road from Mary’s shop and was duly waiting for it to be wrapped, when a man approached. Mary, as ever keeping an eye on what was going on, told him: “That lad is from your part of the country,” to which I discovered the man approaching me was the owner of the café and also a Carlow man.

Conor Bolger was the name, son of Frank and Catherine from Kearney’s Lane, Pollerton Big. Conor and his wife Chloe are proprietors of The Purple Door Café, where I had just ordered two sandwiches to bring to the nearby beach.

Naturally we had to have a chat and Conor told me that he and his wife – a native of northern France – had lived in Leenane for the past 12 years. They have two daughters, Lily and Cerise, and initially they operated Connemara Adventure Tours, bringing over French tourists for walking and cycling holidays.

“Unfortunately, there were no foreigners coming to Ireland as a result of the pandemic, so we looked around for something else to do and snapped up the café when it came on the market,” said Conor. “I just live 300 metres from the place – it is the shortest commute I have ever had to work,” he said.

Along with two girls from the Czech Republic, Lucie and Adriana, they run a fantastic show – everything is home-made and there is an array of products to suit all tastes.

My order was fairly straightforward. I didn’t try any of the cakes or scones, even though I would have loved to, but later that afternoon, the sandwiches went down a treat.

Staycations – you can’t beat them.