Artist Maser showcases first exhibition in Ireland

By Cate McCurry, PA

World-famous artist Maser is to stage his first exhibition in a gallery in Ireland.

The star, who created the iconic “Repeal” Heart mural, is bringing “Bookmarks In Time” to Gormleys Fine Art in Dublin for a three-week run from Thursday.

Maser (40) who lives in south Dublin, has built a worldwide following for his unique graphic style and now hopes to forge a path for other contemporary artists by making the leap to a traditional gallery.

“This step into a contemporary gallery is a first for Irish street artists as it has been our peers internationally that have previously made the jump,” he said.

“The move to Gormleys will allow me to exhibit at a much larger scale while reaching a wider audience.”

Maser working on pieces for the exhibition. Photo: Johnny Mallin/PA

Over the past two decades, he has collaborated with President Michael D Higgins, U2, the National Gallery, the National Library, the National Print Museum as well as creating large murals in Australia, the US, UK, Uganda, Nepal and Hawaii.

Maser entered the art world as a graffiti artist in his mid-teens, his style conveying an uplifting and socially conscious message.

“The inspiration for the [Gormleys] collection came from me resorting to nature as a saviour, hiking and travelling around Ireland,” he added.

“Elements within the paintings are visual tokens I collected while outdoors, either through memory or visual record.

“The exhibition paintings will be around five-foot square – with a big canvas I can have a loose arm and you can see my gestural movement.

“I see this as an example of adapting my traits from street art and staying true to my heritage.”

As an example of scale, he is currently creating a 10ft by 20ft piece for the Beijing international Art Biennale.

“Coming from an outdoor space, my arm just loves to paint bigger,” said Maser.

Many of the pieces will then be developed into sculptural works as Maser begins to branch from 2D to 3D.

“It will still be in the realms of what I do, just in a post-graffiti sense,” he continued.

“Street artists are bridging gaps everywhere, and there are versions of me all over the world.

“I want to use the opportunity to demonstrate that public and street artists are fine artists.

“When you look at my paintings, gestures look effortless, but they are very considered.”