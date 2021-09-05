Dinny was quick witted and a solid friend

By Charlie Keegan

SURROUNDED by his family, Denis (Dinny) Norris, Tullow Road, Carlow died peacefully at his home on Wednesday 4 August, where he had been lovingly cared for over the last number of years.

Denis, known to one and all as Dinny, was the youngest member of the Norris family, born three months after his father’s death.

Dinny’s passing has created a huge void, which will never be bridged.

His father Paddy Norris was a psychiatric nurse in St Dympna’s Hospital, Carlow, where his mother Annie O’Neill also worked as a nurse.

Dinny was born in the famous 12 houses in Pollerton, Carlow and the Norris family moved to MacGamhna Road when he was aged about ten. He attended St Joseph’s Boys School, Bishop Foley Primary School and Carlow Vocational School on Dublin Street.

Dinny served his time as a sheet metal worker at the local Eagle Light Engineering Company, travelling throughout the country installing shop shelving and fittings. In continuation of his training, he joined steel manufacturers Thomas Thompson & Sons at their Hanover Works as a fitter welder. His brother Frank, who predeceased Dinny, worked for Thompson’s at the same time.

From the age of 17, Dinny served as a part-time fireman in Carlow and spent almost 18 years in the fire service, where he valued his profession, his comrades and the firm friendships he made there.

Dinny met his wife Cecilia Doyle from Rathvilly through an introduction by his late sister Anne in 1968 – both Cecilia and Anne were nursing in St Dympna’s. They married in 1972 and were proud parents of daughter Amanda.

A proud Carlovian, Dinny supported the O’Hanrahan’s in Gaelic football, coming from a Blues family background. He had a great love of snooker and won several awards for his ability on the green baize. Dinny’s expertise at snooker was brought about by a combination of factors: his wonderful precision, thought process and the need to complete any action perfectly.

Domestically he was always busy and forward thinking in plans for the Norris home. Dinny was also an expert at making gates, some of which are still in evidence at houses on the Green Road and in Monacurragh.

He was a gentleman, passionate in his opinions on issues that he held close to his heart, especially when concerning or protecting his family. One could express an alternative perspective on an issue, but Dinny was quick thinking, quick witted and solid in his convictions.

A friend that people trusted over his lifetime, Dinny was a confidant to many – a solid friend who was trustworthy to the extreme.

Fr Tommy Dillon, CC, Askea was chief celebrant of Dinny’s funeral Mass, assisted by Fr Brian Maguire, PP, Tullow, in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea on Saturday 7 August.

Four symbols of Dinny’s life were brought to the altar at the start of Mass by his four grandchildren – Emma, Bobby, Millie and Sam. The symbols were a snooker cue; his fire brigade retiring emblem; a collage of family photos, reflective of his deep love of family; and his miraculous medal, symbolising Dinny’s total deep devotion to Our Lady and to his religion.

Readings at Mass were by his brother Paddy and Patricia Hayden, niece and Godchild, while Prayers of the Faithful were recited by his four grandchildren.

During Mass, there was special remembrance for Dinny’s late parents and siblings and for his treasured nephew Padraic ‘Pop’ Long.

Daughter Amanda, assisted by son Sam, spoke in thanks to all who had supported Dinny and the family over the last number of years and during the funeral. Amanda said that in the course of Dinny’s long illness, the Norris family was indebted to countless people who had provided wonderful support. Everyone’s contribution, she said, was deeply valued and appreciated.

She extended thanks to the HSE and Home Instead care staff for their exceptional care and dedication, over and above the line of duty. And there was thanks for Dr Gerry Moran and all his staff for their continued patience, care and support over the years

Amanda expressed the family’s appreciation to all who helped in the Norris home during the funeral and expressed much appreciation to funeral directors Mark and Ciss Carpenter.

She was high in her praise of Carlow Fire Service for the presence of its members, who presented the family with a valued fire helmet, which was placed on the coffin, as well as providing valued photographs of Dinny from his days in the fire service. There was also deep appreciation of the fact that the old Carlow fire tender and members led the funeral cortège to the cemetery, preceded and assisted by Garda Graham.

There was praise for the priests of the Cathedral and Askea parishes, especially Fr Dillon, who attended to Dinny during the years, with kind mention for family friend Fr Maguire, who also visited Dinny on a regular basis.

There was also thanks for all who sent cards, phone calls, messages, flowers, provided food, and those who baked and helped in any way. Amanda thanked special family friend Mother Rosario and the Poor Clare Sisters for their countless prayers. Finally she expressed her thanks to the extended Norris and Doyle families and relations, to their kind neighbours and numerous friends.

In his tribute, grandson Sam spoke in grateful and generous thanks to his Nan Cecilia, referring to her “as the best nurse in the world for taking care of their grandad for the last number of years with such diligence, expertise, love and empathy – without which we would not have had him in our lives for so long”.

Family friend Ruth Byrne (Ardee, Co Louth) sang all of the chosen hymns by the family and did an amazing job, especially in her rendition of Danny (Dinny) Boy. She was supported by organist Claire Hennessy.

The Norris family has extended thanks to family friend Olive for the beautiful flower arrangements.

Following Mass, Dinny was laid to rest with his predeceased family members in St Mary’s Cemetery, with Fr Dillon reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

He is mourned by his loving wife Cecilia, daughter Amanda, son-in-law Peter, grandchildren Emma, Bobby, Millie and Sam, brother Paddy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his wide circle of friends.

The Month’s Mind Mass for Dinny will be celebrated on Saturday 4 September at 7pm in Askea Church.

In keeping with Dinny’s religious beliefs, the Norris family wished to include in his obituary Cardinal JH Newman’s Prayer for Holy Rest.

Till the shades lengthen

And the evening comes

And the busy world is hushed

And the fever of life is over

And our work is done

Then in His mercy

May He give us a safe lodging

And a holy rest

And peace at the last

Amen.