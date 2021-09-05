Hundreds of fish killed in Co Mayo river

Sunday, September 05, 2021

Hundreds of fish have been killed in the Glore river in Kiltimagh, Co Mayo in what authorities describe as a “serious fish kill incident”.

Over 500 young salmon and trout are estimated to be dead in the river Glore, an important spawning river within the Moy catchment area.

Inland Fisheries Ireland, the state agency responsible for the protection and conservation of freshwater fish and habitats, was alerted to the kill on Friday and is investigating.

The agency has taken samples of water and fish from the scene for scientific analysis to determine what caused the kill.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Gardaí launch investigation after man’s body found in Letterkenny

Sunday, 05/09/21 - 3:10pm

Covid: 1,180 new cases as 90% of adult population to be fully vaccinated next week

Sunday, 05/09/21 - 2:44pm

Health service expects ‘busy’ September for Covid-19 testing in schools

Sunday, 05/09/21 - 2:19pm