In pictures: Spectacular aerial views of Ireland in new Nat Geo documentary

Sunday, September 05, 2021

A new National Geographic documentary will showcase some of Ireland’s finest cultural and geographical landmarks through aerial hyper-lapse photography.

The first episode of the latest series of Europe From Above will take viewers on a visual journey across the island.

Flying cameras uncover the technology buried behind Croke Park (one of Europe’s most high-tech sports pitches), soar above the dramatic spectacle of Dublin’s Deer Rut, and follow a team saving Ireland’s protected grey seals.

The six-part series will also offer up spectacular views of landmarks across Norway, Croatia, Portugal, Switzerland and Iceland.

Europe From Above begins on Sunday, September 5th at 8pm on National Geographic

