M9 closed following collision between car and lorry near Castledermot

Sunday, September 05, 2021

The overturned lorry on the M9 near the Castledermot junction

The lorry caught fire following a collision with a car on the M9

The M9 motorway is currently closed between junctions 3 and 4 northbound at Castledermot following a collision between a lorry and a car. The incident happened shortly before 5pm. The lorry is believed to have overturned and caught fire.
Both lanes on the motorway were closed and emergency services from counties Kildare and Carlow attended the scene. Gardaí turned back vehicles from the northbound lane to the Carlow/Castledermot junction while vehicles travelling on the southbound lane were also diverted from junction 3, Athy/Ballitore junction. The road is currently closed to allow for removal of both vehicles.

