Ní Shé claims ZuCar Golden Boot award

Sunday, September 05, 2021

CARLOW’S ladies football team may have been left to watch through gritted teeth today and wonder what might have been as Antrim took on Wicklow in Croke Park in the TG4 All-Ireland Junior final but there was at least the consolation prize of one of their players picking up a prestigious individual award.

Cliodhna Ní Shé has won the ZuCar Golden Boot award

Cliodhna Ní Shé’s total of 9-19 during Carlow’s run to this year’s semi-final, which included hat-tricks against both finalists, is enough to comfortably win her the inaugural ZuCar Golden Boot award for the top scorer across this year’s Ladies football Championships.

Only a stunning feat of scoring by either Wicklow’s Maria Kealy or Antrim’s Grainne McLoughlin in the Junior Final or Sarah Dillon for Westmeath in Intermediate could have denied the Bennekerry/Tinryland girl.

In the end, Kealy’s three points in Wicklow’s win didn’t eat much into Ní Shé’s lead and although Dillon scored 1-6 for Westmeath, she still finished eight points behind Carlow’s star forward. McLoughlin scored 1-5 for Antrim to move into the top three scorers but still six points behind Ní Shé.

Ní Shé’s performances this year deserved to end in Croke Park today but she can at least take solace in finishing as the Championship’s top scorer.

TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championships 2021 Top Scorers Final Table

Cliodhna Ní Shé (Carlow) 9-19  – 46 points

Marie Kealy (Wicklow) 0-41 – 41 points

Grainne McLoughlin (Antrim) 4-28 – 40 points

Aimee Mackin (Armagh) 4-28 – 40 points

Niamh O’Neill (Tyrone) 1-33 – 36 points

Sarah Dillon (Westmeath) 4-23 – 35 points

