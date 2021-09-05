RTÉ broadcaster Donncha Ó Dúlaing dies aged 88

Sunday, September 05, 2021

Veteran broadcaster Donncha Ó Dúlaing has died aged 88, RTÉ said on Sunday.

Mr Ó Dúlaing, from Doneraile, Co Cork, presented radio and TV programmes for RTÉ for over 50 years.

He was best known for his Highways and Byways series and more recently Fáilte Isteach on RTÉ Radio One. He did a farewell broadcast from the slot in April 2015.

A major Irish celebrity in the 1970s, Pat Kenny recalled recently how his big radio breakthrough came when Ó Dúlaing went to America allowing the younger man to take over for three weeks on his radio show.

Mr Ó Dúlaing is survived by four sons. He was predeceased by his daughter, Sinead, and by his wife, Vera, who died last Sunday.

