Temperatures to hit mid 20s before cooling off for the weekend

Sunday, September 05, 2021

This week is expected to get off to a warm start, with temperatures due to reach the mid 20s.

Monday will be bright in the south, with highest temperatures ranging between 20-24 degrees, but cloud cover in the north will put a dampener on conditions.

The best is yet to come on Tuesday, when the mercury may rise to 26 degrees in parts. Long spells of sunshine will clear away the morning mist, leading to a mild and humid night.

Wednesday will be mainly dry, but scattered showers will develop throughout the day, becoming more widespread as night approaches.

Met Éireann predict the weather will change from Thursday, with heavy showers and possible thunderstorms taking over.

Going into next weekend, conditions are expected to settle down once again, bringing a “fair amount of dry weather and some scattered showers with temperatures in the mid to high teens”.

