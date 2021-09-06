Death notices and funeral announcements

The late Paddy Mitchell

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Mitchell, New Inn, Enfield, Meath / Ballinabrackey, Meath / Goatstown, Dublin / Leighlinbridge, Carlow following a short illness in the Connolly Memorial Hospital Blanchardstown.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kitty, sadly missed by his children Janet and Pat, grandchildren Thomas, Joseph, Séamus and Pierce, son-in-law Martin, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends, especially good friend Ann.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions there will be a family funeral on Wednesday at 12noon in the Church of the Assumption, Jordanstown followed by private family cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium.

You can take part in Paddy’s Funeral Mass on the Jordanstown Parish Webcam via the following link:

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-assumption

The late Aidan McManus

The death has occurred of Aidan McManus, Dolmen Gardens, Carlow and formerly of Corcoran Terrace, Ballina, Co. Mayo, 3 September 2021 (suddenly) at University Hospital, Waterford, three days short of his 51st birthday.

Beloved husband and best pal of Suzanne, adored dad of Lilia and Grace, cherished only son of Padraic and Stephanie and much-loved brother of Ann.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, daughters, parents, sister, father-in-law Raymond O’Keeffe, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, niece Katie, uncle Anthony Doherty, cousins, his colleagues in IT Carlow, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11.30am in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow. Funeral Mass may be viewed on the Cathedral parish webcam using this link www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/