€15k boost for Bagenalstown energy plan

By Suzanne Pender

BAGENALSTOWN Improvement Group (BIG) is leading the way in terms of sustainability for the Bagenalstown community and this week received a funding boost to support this work.

The Bagenalstown Sustainable Energy Community Network (BSCEN), which is affiliated to BIG, has received a €15,000 grant from SEAI to develop an Energy Management Plan (EMP) for the town. The fund will be used to contract an energy management consultant, who will design an EMP for Bagenalstown.

The consultant will engage with all sectors of the community when designing the plan. The EMP will then be presented to the community for implementation.

BSCEN chairperson Willie Murphy welcomed the announcement, saying it was a great opportunity for Bagenalstown people to become more energy conscious, while also availing of the many incentives for energy conservation.

BSCEN secretary Liam O’Brien explained that the aim of the process and the EMP was to engage and enable the community in sustainable energy practices for the future. By doing so, the community can contribute individually and collectively to lowering our carbon footprint and making Bagenalstown a sustainable energy community.

The County Carlow Development Partnership played a critical role in obtaining the grant by providing the bridging capital for the project. County mentor Marina da Costa was instrumental in the application process and liaised with the committee regularly. Bagenalstown now joins Old Leighlin, Myshall and Tullow in obtaining a grant and completing an EMP and it is hoped that the initiative will lead to countywide sustainable energy practices.

Anyone with an interest in sustainability and the environment is welcome to join the BSCEN. Please contact BIG or a committee member.