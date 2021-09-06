‘Elvis’ steals the show at LoveHacketstown gig

By Suzanne Pender

HACKETSTOWN took to the airwaves in all its glory recently as the KCLR team spun into town with mic in tow.

Organised by Carlow Local Enterprise Office in conjunction with the LoveHacketstown group, local businesses and international sports star Molly Scott came out in full force to tell the county all about Hacketstown.

Coupled with KCLR’s trip to the town, local business Lambert’s HomeValu launched its new exclusive paint store with a weekend-long promotional event and an array of prizes and offers for everyone to enjoy.

When there is a mention of Hacketstown, of course the conversation of Elvis is never too far away. KCLR presenter Eimear Ní Bhraonáin was welcomed to the town by none other that Elvis (impersonator) himself, local man John Tallon, coupled with his personal stylist Pauline Walsh. John gave ‘The King’ a run for his money by donning a fantastic leather jacket with a diamond encrusted message stating: ‘Hacketstown John – ELVIS LIVES ON’.

Eimear also interviewed Molly Scott, who had just returned from the European U23 Athletics Championships. The local sprinter gave a candid interview about her preparations for the event and what she learned from the experience. Molly also spoke about the positive support she receives from everyone in Hacketstown and her links with the local primary school St Joseph’s NS, as well as encouraging students to be active.

Paula Butler from Butler’s Organics Ltd; Ger Moorhead, Let’s Talk about Coffee; Adrian and Lucille Boland, Boland’s Bar & Self Catering Accommodation; Caitriona Cullen, Cullen Nurseries; Micheal Walsh, Kennedy’s Pharmacy; Seán and Melissa Murphy, Murphy’s Butchers; Ray McGlynn, Lambert’s Homevalu; Joanne Wybrant, Hair Affairs; and Tracy Cahill, Serenity Beauty, were all delighted to speak live on air about their business and the community spirit created by the LoveHacketstown initiative.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor officially cut the ribbon to declare Lambert’s HomeValu new exclusive paint store officially open.

“The LoveHacketstown group has provided businesses with a great platform to share ideas, promote business in Hacketstown and promote a fantastic sense of pride in the town,” said Ray McGlynn of LoveHacketstown.

“As a committee member, I am delighted to be involved in the initiative and support the development of the area,” he added.

For more information about Hacketstown and all it has to offer, check out www.lovehacketstown.ie.