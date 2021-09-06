Explained: What Covid restrictions ease in Ireland today?

Ireland will continue with a major easing of Covid-19 restrictions on Monday, with live music returning and larger crowds allowed at indoor venues.

The Government confirmed last week that it was embarking on a phased easing of Covid-19 restrictions, aiming to see the removal of the vast majority of public health regulations by the end of October.

Monday, September 6th, is a key date in the reopening calendar — here are the plans.

Organised indoor events

Restrictions on indoor venues ease today, with larger crowds permitted.

Indoor venues will be able to use up to 60 per cent of capacity when holding events for people who are double jabbed or who have recovered from the virus in the last six months. Unvaccinated minors can meanwhile be accompanied by an adult with immunity.

Where there is a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated patrons, indoor venues must continue to adhere to a 50-person limit.

For indoor live music, drama, live entertainment and sporting events, spectators must be fully seated. The easing of restrictions does not apply to large privately-organised social events.

Organised outdoor events

Restrictions on the numbers permitted to attend organised outdoor events also ease today.

75 per cent of capacity will now be available at the likes of sporting events when all attendees are vaccinated, immune from recovery or accompanied minors.

Where there is a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated participants, sites must not exceed 50 per cent capacity.

Cinemas and theatres

Cinemas and theatres now have capacity limits of 60 per cent where all patrons are fully vaccinated, recovered from Covid within the previous six months or an accompanied minor. Where patrons have mixed immunity status, there will be no change to the current 50-person limit.

Live music

Live music returns from today at events such as weddings.

The number of attendees at weddings remains fixed at 100, having increased to this number a month ago.

Religious ceremonies

Today also brings the resumption of Confirmations and Communions.

All religious ceremonies are now permitted to proceed with 50 per cent of venue capacity, regardless of the immunity status of those in attendance.

Coach tours

Coach tour activity can recommence at 75 per cent capacity with protective measures from today.

Although public transport returned to 100 per cent capacity last week, there are separate restrictions for private tour operators.

What is the next reopening date?

Monday, September 20th, will see the beginning of a phased return to offices and other workplaces.

From this date, indoor group activities, including dance, drama and sports, can take place with up to 100 people provided everyone involved has immunity. In mixed immunity groups, activities should be conducted in pods of six.

Restrictions on outdoor group activities will meanwhile fall away completely from this date.

October 22nd is then the date earmarked for the removal of the majority of remaining restrictions.

From this date, it is planned that requirements for physical distancing, outdoor mask wearing and private indoor mask wearing will end.

The use of vaccine certification and testing in order to participate in certain events will also end, with the exception of international travel.

Limits on numbers that can attend indoor and outdoor events and meet in private homes and gardens are also due to lift, as are restrictions on religious and civil ceremonies and “high-risk activities” such as nightclubs.