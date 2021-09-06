  • Home >
Investigation launched after body recovered off Donegal coast

Monday, September 06, 2021

Stephen Maguire

The body of a person has been recovered from the water off the coast of Co Donegal.

It was taken from the water at Ballywhoriskey in Fanad earlier today. It is not known how long the body was in the water for.

The remains were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where a full post-mortem is expected to be carried out.

The identity of the person recovered has not been disclosed at this time.

A Garda spokesperson said “Gardai are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body at Ballywhoriskey, Fanad, Co. Donegal on the 6th September 2021.

“The body was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital, where a post-mortem will take place at a later date. Enquiries are ongoing.”

