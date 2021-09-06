  • Home >
Seven vehicles, worth €270,000, seized at Dublin car dealership

Monday, September 06, 2021

James Cox

The Criminal Assests Bureau (CAB) seized seven vehicles, worth €270,000, following a search operation at a Dublin car dealership today.

The search operation occurred at a motor dealership in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15.

The operation resulted in the seizure of seven vehicles with a cumulative value of €270,000. The vehicles seized were as follows:

1. 192 Registration Tesla
2. 202 Registration Audi A4 Avant S Line
3. 172 Registration BMW 5 Series
4. 202 Registration VW Golf
5. 191 Registration VW Golf
6. 172 Registration Skoda Superb Sportline
7. 211 Registration VW Tcross

Investigations were ongoing and no arrests were made today.

