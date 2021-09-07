Cork man claimed pensions for dead parents for 33 years

Olivia Kelleher

A man in his fifties has been charged with theft amounting to several hundred thousand euro after he claimed pensions for his dead mother and father over a 33-year period.

Don O’Callaghan of Churchfield Green in Cork City appeared before Cork District Court on Tuesday where he was charged with theft following a Garda investigation.

Garda Mick Nagle, who is based at the Department of Social Protection, gave evidence of arrest charge and caution.

The 58-year-old was charged with 73 sample counts dating back over three decades. 68 counts relate to theft whilst five refer to false documentation in support of the fraudulent claims.

Garda Nagle said the DPP had directed trial by indictment at Cork Circuit Criminal Court whilst also consenting to the case being sent forward from the district court on a signed plea of guilty.

Guilty plea

Eddie Burke, defence solicitor, told Judge Olann Kelleher that his client would sign a plea of guilty to all of the charges against him. Judge Kelleher sent the case forward to the Circuit court on October 26th for sentencing.

The theft charges state that the accused man claimed pension payments in respect of his parents, pretending they were still alive when in fact they were dead.

No background evidence was given at the court hearing on Tuesday. Mr O’Callaghan was remanded on bail pending his next court appearance.