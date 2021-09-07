Council received only one property tax submission in seven years

By Suzanne Pender

IN SEVEN years, Carlow County Council has received just one submission from the public in relation to Local Property Tax (LPT).

The surprising admission was made at a special LPT meeting of Carlow County Council held recently, where councillors agreed that the rate of LPT is to remain unchanged from 2021. Effectively, this is a 5% increase on the LPT base rate, resulting in an additional income of €201,965, which councillors called to be ring-fenced for “frontline community services and supports”.

Council officials sought a 15% increase in LPT, which would result in additional income of €608,000, or an increase of about €24 for each household in Co Carlow. The council currently receives €6.1 million from central government, which includes €4m from LPT and €2.1m from the LPT equalisation fund. Co Carlow’s allocation under the equalisation fund has been heavily criticised locally, with suggestions that the county does not receive the same level of funding as other similar-sized counties.

At the meeting, director of finance Pat Delaney outlined the precarious position of the council’s finances, with a deficit of €2.99m already indicated in the council’s draft budget for 2022. He added that €2.1m relates to a shortfall expected in commercial rates for 2022, adding that this was “taking an optimistic view” of the recovery that local businesses will experience next year.

“We are facing into another challenging year with the legacy of Covid-19 and the uncertainty of the recovery of commercial rates,” said Mr Delaney, adding that the council did not wish to have to consider a reduction in services.

He stated that the council therefore “recommends the LPT vary by 15%” leading to an increase in council revenue of €608,000.

Cllr John Cassin remarked that the equalisation fund “doesn’t make sense”, adding that without sufficient support from central government despite its best efforts, council officials were doing “budgets on a wing and a prayer”.

Mr Delaney rejected this, but accepted that in preparation of a budget, “judgement calls” had to be made.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace objected to the LPT increase. “The reality is we don’t know what’s ahead of us and yet here we are provided with a set of facts and figures,” she argued.

“Stop coming after hard-working families, that is deeply unfair … coming after people who are struggling,” she said, adding for starters that vultures funds were “not taxed fairly”.

Cllr Wallace suggested a 15% decrease in LPT and to organise a special meeting to work through “where else we can get the money to provide services”.

Cllr William Paton described the “entire budget process as nonsensical”, adding that the council was expected to make decisions months in advance of knowing what funding central government would give or what commercial rates will be.

“There are a lot of question to be answered here, but at the root of it is that central government have been starving local government of funding for at least a decade,” added Paton.

Mr Delaney stated that the budgetary process was as per a circular issued by the department, but accepted it would be “more satisfactory” to deal with LPT at the budget meeting, like they did with commercial rates.

Cllr Andrea Dalton questioned cllr Wallace’s proposal of a 15% cut, which would yield a reduction in the council’s finances of €800,000.

“I’d ask cllr Wallace of the €800,000 out of our annual budget, what cuts would she like to realise?” said cllr Dalton. She urged cllr Wallace to “be real with people”, adding that cllr Wallace was continually calling for action and bringing various motions to council that cost money, yet was now asking for a €800,000 reduction in their budget.

Cllr Dalton then proposed that the rate of LPT remain unchanged for 2021 and that the €201,965 yielded from this be ring-fenced for “frontline community services and supports”. The motion was seconded by cllr Fergal Browne.

Cllr Charlie Murphy insisted that this could not be seen as an increase, pointing out that the public will pay the same LPT in 2022 as they did in 2021 and 2020. He also issued a word of caution about calls to ‘tax the wealthy’.

“If you’re someone with a decent house and a good job, remember that taxing the wealthy just might be you,” said cllr Murphy.

Cllr Cassin questioned the proposal, asking “is that an increase or not”, remaking that if there was €201,965 more in the budget as a result, “then it’s an increase”.

“We are elected as councillors to make decisions and do the right thing for the people who elected us. I would encourage the public to make submissions, given that there has only been one in seven years,” remarked cllr Brian O’Donoghue.

“People can play politics and make statements to further their own careers or try to get into the Dáil, but we need to do what we were elected to do and make important and difficult decisions for the people who elected us,” added cllr O’Donoghue.

Cllr Dalton’s proposal that LPT remain at 2021 levels was then put to the chamber by roll-call vote and supported by 16 members, with cllrs Wallace and Cassin voting against.