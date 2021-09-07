Death announcements and funeral arrangements

The late Paddy Mitchell

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Mitchell, New Inn, Enfield, Meath / Ballinabrackey, Meath / Goatstown, Dublin / Leighlinbridge, Carlow following a short illness in the Connolly Memorial Hospital Blanchardstown.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kitty, sadly missed by his children Janet and Pat, grandchildren Thomas, Joseph, Séamus and Pierce, son-in-law Martin, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends, especially our good friend Ann.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions there will be a family funeral on Wednesday at 12noon in the Church of the Assumption, Jordanstown followed by private family cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium.

You can take part in Paddy’s Funeral Mass on the Jordanstown Parish Webcam via the following link:

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-assumption

The late Sarah Stanton

The death has occurred of Sarah Stanton (née Darcy) Birmingham and late of 5 St. Austin’s Tce., Tullow, Co. Carlow – 6 September 2021 peacefully in Birmingham; beloved wife of the late John; sadly missed by her loving brothers Eamon and Oliver, sister Anna, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

The late John Nolan

The death has occurred of Tom Nolan 9 Shroughaun Close, Tullow, Carlow. Tom died tragically. Beloved son of Trish, much-loved husband of Kim, adored father of Thomas, Emily, Kaidyn and Aria, dear brother of Stephen, Frank, Stacey and John.

He will be sadly missed by his loving family, parents-in-law Nikki and Ken Coakley, sister-in-law Lauren, Natasha (mother of Thomas and Emily ) nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends. Predeceased by his father John. Tom’s funeral Mass will take place tomorrow morning (Wednesday) at 11am in The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow (church capacity is 50%) followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Funeral Mass available on parish webcam

Tom will depart from his home on Wednesday morning at 10.45 am and people are welcome to line the route whilst adhering to social distancing.