Walk-in vaccination clinics planned for North’s largest farming festival

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics will be set up at the Balmoral Show in Northern Ireland later this month.

The announcement comes as the region’s health and agriculture ministers urged the farming and rural communities to protect themselves against Covid-19.

The Balmoral Show is the biggest event in the agricultural calendar in Northern Ireland.

More than 120,000 visitors usually attend the show at the Maze site on the outskirts of Lisburn to see a showcase of livestock, machinery and food.

Health Minister Robin Swann has urged those who have not already come forward to get a Covid vaccination to do so (Niall Carson/PA)

Last year’s event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year’s show is taking place later than usual, on September 22nd to 25th in compliance with government guidance and restrictions.

Vaccination is also to be offered to the farming community through the Farm Families Health Checks Programme.

The programme consists of a mobile unit that visits local livestock markets and community events across Northern Ireland.

It offers physical and mental health checks covering areas such as blood pressure monitoring, BMI, cholesterol checks and diabetic screening – and now Covid-19 vaccination as well.

Farming community

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “Vaccination is essential to getting through this pandemic.

“Initiatives to further increase take-up are continuing and these include these specific initiatives tailored for the farming and wider rural community.

“I would urge anyone who has not already come forward for their jab to do so without delay. Vaccination protects us and the people who are close to us. Every additional vaccine helps our health service as it faces into an extremely challenging winter period.”

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots welcomed the announcement of walk-in vaccine clinics at the Balmoral Show (Liam McBurney/PA)

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots said: “I very much welcome the walk-in clinics planned for the Balmoral Show. This is one of the biggest events in the Northern Ireland calendar and those attending will have ready access to vaccination.

“I am also pleased that my department, in collaboration with the Public Health Agency and the Northern Health and Social Care Trust, plan in the coming weeks to facilitate vaccinations in low uptake rural areas through utilising the Farm Families Health Checks staff and mobile screening vehicle.

“The last 18 months have been exceptionally difficult for our farmers and the rural community in general. Vaccination is a crucial part of our route map to better times.”