Community rallies behind footballer left fighting for life

By Suzanne Pender

AN INCREDIBLE outpouring of support has resulted in almost €50,000 being raised in just four days for a young footballer left battling for his life after he suddenly took ill.

Ciarán Kavanagh (20) from Bunclody, a student at IT Carlow, arrived at Wexford General Hospital feeling unwell on Saturday 21 August. Within hours he was transferred to St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin and then, less than 24 hours later, was placed in an induced coma, clinging to life in ICU.

A member of the Wexford senior football panel, Ciarán has inspired many on the playing field for both club and county, but his biggest battle was to come as his body started to fail and his chances of survival began to look incredibly slim.

Son of Brian and Caitriona Kavanagh, it was discovered that Ciarán’s liver had failed and he needed an urgent liver transplant to survive. Miraculously, within hours, a match was found and Ciarán underwent a lifesaving liver transplant.

“He went from thinking it was a stomach bug to 24 hours later being in an induced coma and needing a liver transplant,” a family friend told The Nationalist earlier this week.

“The fastest St Vincent’s had ever found a liver before was 48 hours, and within 16-and-a-half hours a liver was on the way for Ciarán. It was incredible … definitely someone was watching over him,” she added.

Ciarán came out of his operation in a coma and remained in ICU, then five days post-operation proved just how strong and resilient he was when, without warning, he awoke from the coma. At the weekend, Ciarán moved out of ICU and into the high-dependency unit, where he continues to recover.

For now, Ciarán’s life has dramatically changed, with a long road to recovery ahead of him. As a result of the operation and the transplant, he has lost his sight in one eye and will require ongoing kidney dialysis.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to raise funds for Ciarán so he can get the best care and rehabilitation that he needs. The inspiration Ciarán has been to so many young people and his community of Bunclody, both on and off the field, was clear by the immediate outpouring of support the fundraising campaign received.

“It’s been absolutely fantastic. We started the GoFundMe last Thursday and by Monday morning it was up to €48,000 … people have just been incredible. Everyone wanted to help and wanted to do something,” said one of the organisers.

A bucket collection for the fund has also been set up at Matthew Byrne’s Hardware in Bunclody, while Texaco Daybreak will hold a car wash fundraiser on the weekend of 18-19 September in support of the campaign.

Ciarán’s love and passion for GAA was evident from a young age. A star player with his club Half Way House, Bunclody, he progressed with club and county through underage and began representing Wexford at U13s. At 17, Ciarán captained the county’s minor football team; then in 2020, his hard work and determination paid off when, at 19, he reached his ultimate goal and earned a place on the Wexford senior panel.

Much-loved son of Brian and Caitriona Kavanagh, Ciarán is an older brother to sisters Naomi and Yvonne and is studying sports physiotherapy at IT Carlow. Over the weekend, the Kavanagh family provided an update on Ciarán.

“The physio has him walking a little now. His kidneys aren’t working themselves and his eye is the same, but we aren’t giving up. He has a lot of things ahead of him, but we as a family will get through it. He has been our strength through all of this, especially for us.

“So again we want to say thanks to everyone for their prayers, candle lighting and donations.”

To help Ciarán continue his road to recovery, go to www.gofundme.com.