  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Gardaí request help identifying owners of recovered jewellery

Gardaí request help identifying owners of recovered jewellery

Wednesday, September 08, 2021

Gardaí in Dublin have made a public appeal to identify the owners of a substantial volume of jewellery recovered from searches.

Following a number of searches under warrant, a large number of jewellery pieces and watches, which are of significant value, are in the possession of officers at Crumlin.

Gardaí said many of the items were most likely of immense personal sentiment to their owners, and they are now seeking to reunite them with their property.

During the searches a significant volume of precious stones, removed from original jewellery items, were also recovered.

Members of the public seeking further information are advised to contact Crumlin Garda Station on 016666200. Their contact details will be taken and a member of the investigation team will return contact with them.

Items of jewellery for review can be found on Garda.ie.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Ireland once again has highest mortgage rates in eurozone

Wednesday, 08/09/21 - 2:46pm

PCR test using saliva almost as accurate as nose and throat swab, Irish study says

Wednesday, 08/09/21 - 1:54pm

Man behind helicopter hijacking that airlifted IRA prisoners out of Mountjoy shares story

Wednesday, 08/09/21 - 1:28pm