  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Pandemic record topped as over 400 patients waiting on beds in Irish hospitals

Pandemic record topped as over 400 patients waiting on beds in Irish hospitals

Wednesday, September 08, 2021

More than 400 patients across the country are waiting for beds in Irish hospitals this morning, in the highest figure since the start of the pandemic.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO)’s Trolley Watch recorded a total of 413 admitted patients waiting for beds on Wednesday.

Of these patients, 343 were waiting in emergency departments, while 70 were in wards elsewhere in hospitals.

The hospitals with the largest number of patients waiting for beds are as follows:

  • University Hospital Limerick – 69
  • University Hospital Galway – 45
  • Cork University Hospital – 39
  • Letterkenny University Hospital – 27
  • Sligo University Hospital – 26
  • University Hospital Kerry – 26
  • Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore – 22
  • Mater Misericordiae University Hospital, Dublin – 21
  • St Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin – 21

It comes after the number waiting on beds on Tuesday, 395, broke the previous record for the highest number during the pandemic and prompted the INMO to warn that hospitals are now experiencing the worst overcrowding since the pandemic began.

The union’s general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said on Tuesday: “Overcrowded hospitals can act as infection hotspots for Covid. Vaccination has made a massive difference, but there are still big dangers for frontline healthcare workers.

“They are being regularly exposed to the virus and our members have reported long-term impacts. We need maximum protection for frontline staff.

“We need to see proper audits of every healthcare workplace to ensure that ventilation meets a high standard. We have a huge amount of data on how this virus spreads – now it is time to act on it.”

Meanwhile, there are 335 people hospitalised with Covid-19 across Ireland as of Wednesday morning, with 59 people in intensive care.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Dead bird among reasons Food Safety Authority orders businesses to close in August

Wednesday, 08/09/21 - 12:21pm

‘Some Fine Gael Ministers’ showed disrespect for office of Taoiseach

Wednesday, 08/09/21 - 11:54am

Meath pre-schoolers add letter from ‘real princess’ Kate Middleton to celebrity replies

Wednesday, 08/09/21 - 11:52am