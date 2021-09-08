Sheep breeders enjoy second successful show

By Suzanne Pender

TULLOW Sheep Breeders enjoyed a successful second show and sale recently, reflecting the abundance of top quality sheep and top prices achieved recently at Tullow Livestock Sales.

The winners of the best pen of ten Suffolk cross ewe lambs and the Noel Walsh perpetual cup was Peter Behan, Wicklow, with second place awarded to John Kelly, Wicklow; third James Walshe, Carlow; fourth John Bolger, Carlow; fifth Liam Roberts, Wexford; and sixth, Michael McHugh, Wicklow.

The best pen of Suffolk Cheviot cross sucked hogget ewes was won by John Donohoe, Wexford, with Patrick Doyle, Carlow in second place.

The best pen of ten Suffolk Cheviot cross hogget ewes and the Paddy Doyle memorial cup was won by Brendan Fox, Wicklow; second John Driver, Wicklow; third Patrick Kenny, Wicklow; fourth Matt Mullins, Carlow; and fifth Albert Stanley, Kilkenny.

The winners here were awarded champions of the show and went on to make a top price of €295 at the ring.

Tullow Sheep Breeders would like to thank all their stewards, exhibitors and judges – in the ewe lambs Alphie Beattie, John Driver, Patrick Kenny and in the hogget ewes John Murphy, Noel Brennan and Tom Parr.