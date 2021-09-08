Sheep breeders enjoy second successful show

Wednesday, September 08, 2021

The winning pen of ten Suffolk Cheviot Cross Ewe Lambs and the Noel Walsh Perpetual Cup, Peter Behan with Paddy Kenny, John Grothier and John Driver                                                                                                          Photos: Roger Jones

The champion and overall champion pen of Suffolk Cheviot cross hoggett ewes Brendan Fox, Peter Burke John Nolan chairman Tullow Sheep Breeders and Haseley Jones steward at the show

Peter Behan (centre) owner of the champion pen of ten suffock cheviot cross ewe lambs, whcih made 195 in the ring with judge Patrick Kenny and John Nolan chairman of Tullow Sheep Breeders

MJ Mullins says goodbye to his pet Suffolk cheviot cross ewe at Tullow Sheep Breeders show and sale

Four Judges hard at work sorting out the many pens of excellent ewe lambs at Tullow Mart Alphie Beaty, Des Grothier, Paddy Kenny and John Driver

Visiting from the UK Eva Kalionowski along with Mary Johnson, Mia Johnson and Eleanor Doyle at Tullow Sheep Breeders show and sale

 

By Suzanne Pender

TULLOW Sheep Breeders enjoyed a successful second show and sale recently, reflecting the abundance of top quality sheep and top prices achieved recently at Tullow Livestock Sales.

The winners of the best pen of ten Suffolk cross ewe lambs and the Noel Walsh perpetual cup was Peter Behan, Wicklow, with second place awarded to John Kelly, Wicklow; third James Walshe, Carlow; fourth John Bolger, Carlow; fifth Liam Roberts, Wexford; and sixth, Michael McHugh, Wicklow.

The best pen of Suffolk Cheviot cross sucked hogget ewes was won by John Donohoe, Wexford, with Patrick Doyle, Carlow in second place.

The best pen of ten Suffolk Cheviot cross hogget ewes and the Paddy Doyle memorial cup was won by Brendan Fox, Wicklow; second John Driver, Wicklow; third Patrick Kenny, Wicklow; fourth Matt Mullins, Carlow; and fifth Albert Stanley, Kilkenny.

The winners here were awarded champions of the show and went on to make a top price of €295 at the ring.

Tullow Sheep Breeders would like to thank all their stewards, exhibitors and judges – in the ewe lambs Alphie Beattie, John Driver, Patrick Kenny and in the hogget ewes John Murphy, Noel Brennan and Tom Parr.

 

 

 

