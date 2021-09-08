Tullow Local Electoral Area has most Covid cases in Carlow

The Tullow Local Electoral Area (LEA) has the highest number of recent Covid-19 cases in the county.

There weree 99 cases between 16-30 August in the Tullow LEA followed by 97 in the Carlow LEA.

Bagenalstown LEA had just 36 cases.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,545 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 335 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 56 are in ICU.

There has been a total of 5,155 deaths related to Covid-19 notified in Ireland. This includes 43 deaths newly notified in the past week.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Overall the incidence of Covid-19 infection is declining across the country, the five day moving average is 1,407 and we see a stabilisation of ICU and hospital admissions.

Incidence of Covid-19 in adolescents and young adults is falling significantly and we are seeing early encouraging signs that the rate of infection plateauing in children of school going age. NPHET will continue to monitor this trend over the coming weeks.

Vaccination continues to offer the best protection against the most severe effects of Covid-19 including hospitalisation and death.

Anyone yet to avail of vaccination is strongly encouraged to do so. Local vaccination sites are available on hse.ie”