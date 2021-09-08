Your Back to School photos

We had an incredible response to our call for all your Back the School photos. In fact this week’s Nationalist has a bumper seven pages of photos featuring children from all over the county!
Next Tuesday’s Nationalist will featured even more pages of your children setting off back to school.
Thanks so much for your interest and here’s a little snapshot of the wonderful photos we received.
We will post more photos online in the coming days and watch out for next Tuesday’s Nationalist too!
Cameron and Luke Delaney going into fifth class and starting junior infants at Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc
Fíonn and Caoimhe Maher head off to second and first class at Grange NS
Heading off to school, Kayden Aughney who started senior infants, Ava Owens fifth class and Amber Kearney sixth class, all at Queen of the Universe, Bagenalstown along with Hollie Owens who started first year at Presentation de la Salle, Bagenalstown
Hannah Ryan starting junior infants in Kildavin National School
Corey O’Connor’s first day back at pre-school
Lillie O’Connor starting senior infants at Scoil Mhuire gan Smál
Bayley McCarthy on her first day at St Mary’s NS Ballyconnell
Alena Jane O’Keeffe on her ffirst day at St Brigids NS Grange, the third generation of her family to go to the school
Amelia Dempsey on her very first day at Ballon NS
Queen of the Universe, Bagenalstown pupils, Kayden senior infants, Ava fifth class along with Amber, Abi and Ella all sixth class and their little buddy Sophia wishing them all the best of luck in the new school year
Heading off to Ballinabranna NS with their fantastic bus driver Jack Doyle, Oran Lowry in senior infants, Cormac Lowry 6th class, Jamie Brennan junior infants, Fionn Lowry senior infants, Dane Fitzpatrick 6th class and Jack Brennan senior infants
Brothers Bobby and Tommy Murnane happily heading off to St Fiacc’s NS, Graiguecullen
Bella Mahon on her first day at Gaelsoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc
Ten-year-old Brandon Condron started back at St Lazarian’s NS
Farrah-Belle (6) and seven-year-old Fallon Keerodhur both happily heading off to school at Askea GNS
Abbie Quirke (top left)on her first day of junior infants at Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal with her big sister Amber who starts fourth class. Aoibhín Byrne (top centre) on her first day in junior infants in St Joseph’s National School Hacketstown. April Glynn Curran (top right) starting junior infants in Queen of the Universe NS, Bagenalstown and Jake Dermody (above) started junior infants at Leighlinbridge NS with his siblings Josh and Zach going into fifth class and Zoe second class
Ben Kelly (top left) age 5 starting in junior infants at Bennekerry NS. Bobbi O’Neill (top centre) starting junior infants at Tullow Boys School. Liam Flaherty (top right) starting junior infants and Cillian Staunton fourth class at Tinryland NS. Seoidín Breen (centre below) heading off to Bennekerry NS for her first day of school with her sister Nóinín and brother Páidí
Holly Burke on her first day of school at Tinryland NS with her little brother Noah