BMW badge thief caught by DNA three years later

Stephen Maguire

Donal Kelly (23) left blood at the scene of a crime during which he caused €587 to a BMW car parked outside his victim’s home in Co Donegal in 2017.

Kelly ripped the BMW badge from the car and also caused scraping to the vehicle outside the home of the owner at Gleann Rua, Killylastin, Letterkenny on October 25th, 2017.

He fled but was arrested three years later for another unrelated incident during which a DNA sample was taken.

Blood

When gardaí analysed blood taken from the scene of the 2017 crime, it matched Kelly’s DNA sample.

He pleaded guilty when he appeared at Buncrana District Court today.

Garda Sergeant Jim Collins said Kelly took the badge from the car to replace it on another BMW car.

Kelly, of Windmill View, Glencar, Letterkenny, did not know the victim whose car was damaged.

The court was told that the accused had a number of previous convictions but most of them were for public order matters.

Kelly’s solicitor, Mr Frank Dorrian, told the court his client was not a very capable man and was propelled to the front of the group by other members.

Damage

However, he was polite but has various issues which he tries to navigate through.

Mr Dorrian added that he would have difficulties in raising the €587 in damage he caused to the victim’s car.

Judge Paul Kelly fined Kelly €100 and also ordered him to pay his victim €587 and gave him 12 months to do so.