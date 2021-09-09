Carlow cheddar chosen for Ireland’s favourite sambo



Tom Burgess of Coolattin Cheddar

By Suzanne Pender

WE all love a good sambo and the results are in on just what makes the ultimate All-Ireland sandwich – with a Co Carlow cheddar right there among them.

Heinz launched a competition over the summer to create the ultimate All-Ireland sandwich containing 32 ingredients, one from a different local food producer in each of the counties. The great Irish public nominated and the winners are in, with cheese from Coolattin Cheddar among the list of delicious ingredients. Coolattin Cheddar, based at Knockeen, Tullow is an award-winning cheese business run by Tom Burgess.

Nominated by the public, the competition saw hundreds of nominations, with the final ingredients chosen by Heinz Ireland boss David Adams and food writer/presenter Dee Laffan. The final recipe was released this week ahead of this weekend’s All-Ireland final … and this seriously good sandwich has been described as the best thing since sliced bread!

“Our final recipe represents all of the wonderful local produce Ireland has to offer. We’ve designed our sandwich in layers – one fish, one meat and one cheese – with it all held in place by four different types of bread and, of course, lashings of our Heinz (Seriously) Good Mayonnaise. A bit like an ultimate club sandwich,” said Mr Adams.