Carlow gets €194k for outdoor dining

ALMOST €200,000 has been allocated for outdoor dining in Co Carlow.

A total of €194,357 was allocated under Fáilte Ireland’s Outdoor Enhancement Scheme to develop streets and public spaces to facilitate year-round, weather-proofed outdoor dining.

€61,000 was provided for Main Street, Borris and €133,357 was awarded to Tullow Street, Carlow.

Across the border, €649,000 was allocated to the Market Yard in Kilkenny city.

Carlow Kilkenny TD John Paul Phelan said the aim of the scheme was to support tourism and hospitality jobs and help businesses develop new ways of catering for domestic and international tourists outdoors.

“Access to outdoor dining facilities will continue to be a key part of industry recovery as we look forward to 2022 and beyond. This scheme further strengthens the government’s deep commitment to develop tourism and necessary infrastructure nationwide,” he said.

Deputy Phelan concluded by encouraging individual hospitality businesses to apply for part one of the scheme – outdoor seating and accessories, which provides grants of up to €4,000 for seating, tables and outdoor accessories. The closing date for receipt of applications is Thursday 30 September.