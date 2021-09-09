Fundraiser ensures that IT needs are met at Ballinabranna NS

Ballinabranna NS would like to thank its Parents Association and all in the local community for their outstanding support for our school.

In the last school term, the school’s parents association held a fantastic RunAsOne 5km Virtual Run. The RunAsOne event was an innovative idea from the committee, Martha Watchorn (chairperson) and Olivia Flanagan (treasurer) who with the backing of all our parents and the wider local community made this a family friendly, Covid-19 regulation compliant, fun way to aid our school.

Local entrepreneur and past pupil Paul Byrne from “Good Idea” helped with the branding for the campaign. Good Idea is Creative Studio based in Carlow, which specialises in branding, video production and website design.

The RunAsOne was a virtual walk, run or cycle which children and families took part in while wearing our school’s colours, participants uploaded their photos to the school Facebook page and made donations via the event’s GoFundMe.

The event and previous fundraising enabled the school and children to benefit from a staggering €6,335 in support towards IT needs. Along with the Department of Education’s IT grant this means we have been able to install interactive panels in three classrooms and purchase additional I-Pads so each child will have their own I-pad to work from in class during digital learning time.

It is an investment that every child in the school will benefit from.