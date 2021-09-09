Jonathan Swift portrait sells for €234,000 at Howth Castle auction

James Cox

The first day of the auction of the contents of Howth Castle took place on Wednesday with a portrait of Jonathan Swift selling for €234,000.

There was high international interest in the auction, which led to most items surpassing their guide prices.

Among the most notable items sold was the 1735 portrait of Jonathan Swift by Irish artist Francis Bindon, which sold for €234,000. To the relief of many observers, the painting will remain on the island Ireland, having been sold to an Irish buyer.

Other Irish artworks also exceeded estimated prices, including Roderic O’Conor’s Bull by Moonlight, which sold for €50,000, and a carved depiction of the legend of Grace O’Malley which sold for €25,000. A Bird’s Eye View of Howth sold for €26,000.

A large number of pieces of Irish furniture were also under the hammer, including a pair of giltwood and gesso side tables which sold for €168,000, a pair of 18th century carved giltwood mirrors which sold for €106,000, and an Irish decanter caddy which sold for €48,000.

Among the other attention-grabbing items was a clock once owned by Marie Antoinnette, sold for €28,000 and a pair of chairs used by Queen Victoria on a visit to Howth Castle, sold for €13,000.

The auction of the contents of Howth Castle continues today and will include the very rare militaria section of the sale, which includes the mythical Great Sword of Howth, medals, swords, military uniforms and ceremonial costumes.

Today’s sale will also include a mourning dress worn by Queen Victoria, a huge collection of silverware including the 1847 Curragh Whip Cup and objets d’Art.

The sale can be viewed online at www.fonsiemealy.ie.