Local woman launches National Fitness Day

By Suzanne Pender

LEADING health and fitness expert Nathalie Lennon this week helped launch National Fitness Day to encourage the country to get active!

The Baltinglass native is delighted to work as a National Fitness Day ambassador alongside GAA All-Star Andy Moran. This year National Fitness Day takes place on Thursday 23 September.

“I am delighted to be an ambassador for National Fitness Day 2021,” said Nathalie. “As a personal trainer, I’m particularly passionate about health and fitness. The range of activities available in this country is second to none and I would like to encourage everyone who can to get involved at their local leisure centre, gym, school or workplace, be it in the office or virtual this National Fitness Day,” she added.

Schools, workplaces and exercise professionals are also set to take part, with participating fitness facilities across Ireland providing free activities on National Fitness Day to encourage people to be active. On the day, virtual classes will be offered to workplaces nationwide, while schools will be participating in the ‘Take on the Teacher Challenge’.

Now in its sixth year, National Fitness Day gives people of all ages the opportunity to avail of free activities in their local community. A variety of mini-sessions such as yoga, aqua aerobics, exercise class, Pilates and fitness training will be offered to give people a taste for a range of different activities – all run by qualified and registered fitness instructors in a Covid-compliant manner.

Spearheaded by Ireland Active, National Fitness Day is supported by Sport Ireland, Healthy Ireland and the European Commission.

Information on the activities and participating facilities nationwide can be found on https://nationalfitnessday.ie.