Spring clean campaign for 2021 was the best ever

By Suzanne Pender

THE results are in for National Spring Clean 2021 and in Carlow it’s been deemed the largest campaign to date.

Over 2,000 Carlow volunteers joined the National Spring Clean 2021 campaign in more than 100 locations to achieve the highest results yet.

The initiative, which is Ireland’s official anti-litter campaign, has highlighted the collective responsibility communities share in tackling and preventing our national litter problem.

National Spring Clean is operated by An Taisce’s environmental education unit in partnership with local authorities and supported by the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment.

This year, due to the campaign’s success over the last two decades, the National Spring Clean ran from April to the end of August, meaning that Spring Clean 21 is Ireland’s longest-running and largest anti-litter campaign to date.

Over 2,000 Carlow volunteers have participated in organised clean-ups at more than 100 locations in the county. Furthermore, National Spring Clean has been a starting point for a large number of groups to organise recurring clean-ups throughout the rest of the year.

“This year we had the longest and biggest National Spring Clean campaign ever and we want to thank all the groups and individuals around Ireland who joined us,” said Emlyn Cullen, National Spring Clean manager.

“While waiting for Spring Clean 2022, there are several ways in which communities and individuals can keep getting involved and do their bit for our environment. For example, we encourage people to do a #2minutestreetclean every time they are out and about. Moreover, we are joining An Taisce’s Clean Coasts Programme for the Big Beach Clean and we are inviting volunteers to register and tackle marine litter at its source.”