Virtual spin for Bike Week

Thursday, September 09, 2021

Carlow Sports Partnership and the four other sports partnerships in the south east have come together to develop a Virtual South East Spin during Bike Week this September. Carlow, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford Local Sports Partnerships, together with their Local Authorities are encouraging people all around the South East to take part in their own virtual cycle, any distance, any day during Bike Week from the 12th – 18th September 2021.

Bike Week is a national celebration and promotion of all that’s great about bikes and cycling. Everyone can take part in this virtual spin and especially people who haven’t been on a bike in a long time. You can register for your preferred distance https://south-east-spin.webflow.io/ and all registered participants will receive a certificate. There will be a limited number of snoods available for the first 250 people registered in each county.

People are encouraged to take pictures of your spin and tag your Carlow Sports Partnership on social media and use the #southeastspin.

For queries email coordinator Majella Fennelly at [email protected].

