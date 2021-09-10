Big extension marks an exciting new era for Glynn school

By Suzanne Pender

CHILDREN in Glynn NS happily skipped back to the classroom this month as they experienced a bright, exciting era for their school.

The 78-year-old building has been utterly transformed with the addition of two new classrooms, enhanced technology and facilities, along with a fresh, bright, new look for the entire school.

“We had a big extension and the whole building has been completely renovated … it’s like having a brand new school,” said school principal Sinead Murphy.

“It was a two-year process from planning, tendering and construction, but it has doubled the size of our school and we are just thrilled. We now have large, spacious, modern classrooms with whiteboards, where before the children were in cramped, dated classrooms … it’s fantastic,” she added.

With 58 pupils currently on the roll book, that’s the biggest Scoil Moling Glynn has been in its history, a testament to the wonderful atmosphere they enjoy there. The school also has a very active parents’ association, which was very keen to come on board with the development plans from the very beginning.

“The parents came to me last year and really wanted to do something to compliment the building work, so I suggested sensory pathways within the school and new playground marking outside,” said Sinead.

“The parents’ association then started fundraising on GoFundMe and raised over €3,000, which was fantastic,” she added. The sensory pathways inside the school are now in place, with plans for the outdoor markings to begin shortly.

“We have four teachers in the school, two SNAs and a secretary, so we have a great team here,” said Sinead.