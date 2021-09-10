Candlelight vigil to be held in Dublin marking World Suicide Prevention Day

Action for Suicide Prevention (ASP) will hold a candlelight vigil in Dublin on Friday evening, marking World Suicide Prevention Day.

The vigil will take place at 8pm on O’Connell Street, supporting those who have been affected by suicide or mental health issues.

The event at the Spire will include speeches, songs and poems on the theme of mental health.

The group’s co-founder, Luke Clerkin says the pandemic has been a particularly hard time for people impacted by suicide, with the vigil offering an opportunity to pay tribute to those who have died.

“Families have also not been able to grieve their loved ones properly, so, we feel it is important to give them the opportunity to do so.

“This event is not just for people who have been lost during the pandemic though, it is for anybody who has lost a friend or loved one to suicide.”

Fellow ASP co-founder, Jamie Harrington adds: “This event is also for those who may be going through a rough time with their own mental health, it is a safe space to come and be around others who understand the struggle you are going through.”

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can freephone the Samaritans 24 hours a day for confidential support at 116 123 or email [email protected] Alternatively, the contact information for a range of mental health supports is available at mentalhealthireland.ie/get-support.

In the case of an emergency, or if you or someone you know is at risk of suicide or self-harm, dial 999/112.