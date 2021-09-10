Carlow man faces 30 charges of rape

A MAN who faces almost 30 rape charges appeared before Judge Geraldine Carthy last week.

The man, aged in his 60s, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faces 28 charges of rape and 19 counts of sexual assault, which are alleged to have occurred at a location in Carlow between 1991 and 2012. The alleged offences relate to one female injured party.

Judge Geraldine Carthy granted a further adjournment of six weeks for a book of evidence to be prepared. Sergeant Hud Kelly had sought the adjournment for the state.

Defending solicitor Brendan O’Flaherty said these were replacement charges related to a previous book of evidence served in 2018. Mr O’Flaherty consented to the adjournment, but asked that Judge Carthy mark as peremptory against the state.

“It’s been going on so long … they are historic offences,” he said. “Very serious offences, we accept that.”

Judge Carthy consented to the adjournment and marked it peremptory.

A bail condition of the defendant was to sign on daily at Carlow Garda Station. Mr O’Flaherty said his client had done this since 2018 and sought a change in conditions, as it would likely be a considerable period before the case was disposed of.

“There has not been a suggestion of there being contact with the injured party,” he said. “He is not a flight risk.”

Sgt Hud Kelly maintained that the daily sign-on requirement was necessary.

Judge Carthy said she would consider changing the condition when the book of evidence was served. The case was adjourned until 27 October.