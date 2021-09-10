Donegal man wanted in North on terrorism charges appears before High Court

Aodhan O'Faolain

A Co Donegal man wanted by the authorities in the North for allegedly engaging in terrorist activities including being a member of a dissident republican group has appeared before the High Court in Dublin.

The North’s authorities are seeking the extradition of Brendan Emmet Casey, who is wanted on a total of six charges including conspiring to possess explosives and firearms with the intent to endanger life and cause damage.

He is also accused of engaging in conduct in preparation for acts of terrorism, and attending at a place used for terrorist training, receiving training in how to make and use explosives for use in terrorism and being a member of a prohibited organisation namely the Irish Republican Army (IRA).

Offences

The alleged offences are said to have taken place at on dates between August and November 2014 at Ardcarn Park, Newry.

Mr Casey’s prosecution relates to meetings held by key members of a dissident republican group’s leadership, believed to be the continuity IRA in 2014.

The court heard that a warrant seeking Mr Casey’s surrender states that the charges arose after the police in the North obtained covert recordings of meetings that took place at the Newry property.

It is alleged that at a meeting attended by Mr Casey at the property in September 2014, he and others discussed matters including obtaining firearms and ammunition, and making explosive devices.

The group spoke about a lack of finances, difficulties in sourcing material such as fertiliser, potential targets and whether they should go after economic or military targets.

Discussions were also held about developing a strategy for their armed struggle, recruitment, naming their organisation, and its relationship with other dissident republican factions.

Meeting

It is also alleged that two unnamed others at that meeting provided training and instruction to Mr Casey about making a pipe bomb.

If convicted of any of the charges Mr Casey faces a maximum sentence ranging between 10 years to life imprisonment.

It is alleged Mr Casey suggested at the meeting that he was in possession of firearms and ammunition, and could source additional weapons.

Mr Casey (42), with an address at Ernedale Heights, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal appeared before Mr Justice Richard Humphreys during Friday’s vacation sitting of the High Court.

Giving details of his arrest, Detective Sargeant Jim Kirwan of the Garda Extradition Unit said that he arrested Mr Casey on Thursday evening, September 9th last, on foot of an EU-UK Surrender Warrant, issued by Belfast Magistrates Court in July.

Warrant

The detective also told the court that when he asked Mr Casey if he knew what the charges contained in the warrant were about, he replied “yes”.

Mr Casey, represented by John Berry Bl, did not speak during the brief hearing. His counsel said that no application was being made for bail on Friday, however one would be made in the near future.

The judge, after informing Mr Casey of his rights, including his right to surrender to the authorities at any stage of the proceedings, remanded him in custody and adjourned the matter.

Mr Casey will next appear before the High Court later this month.