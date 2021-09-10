Downpatrick Head in Mayo to host cliff diving event on Sunday

Twenty-four world class divers will take part in an event in Downpatrick Head, Co Mayo, on Sunday, with 200 in attendance regardless of how things play out in Croke Park the day before.

The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series is a global competition which started in 2009.

It sees participants dive from heights of up to 27 metres and at speeds of over 85km per hour at iconic global locations.

This is the first time Mayo has hosted the event in what will be its fifth time in Ireland, the Western People reports.

The event has taken place in Inis Mor three times and most recently occurred in Dublin Bay.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TTzefGFsRgs

On Sunday, September 12th, 12 men and 12 women will dive off the spectacular Downpatrick Head in Ballycastle.

They will execute two dives directly from the cliff face before returning to the platforms for more complex manoeuvres.

Spectators will be limited to 200 people under the current Government Covid-19 guidelines.

In a statement, the event organisers said: “Due to current government guidelines regarding outdoor gatherings, spectators will be limited to 200.

“We are disappointed that we cannot accommodate more spectators but we have to recognise the importance of public health and safety measures being adopted at this difficult time.”