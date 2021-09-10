Lotto jackpot expected to roll to 10-year high

Saturday night’s lotto jackpot could be worth over €15 million, the National Lottery has said.

The figure would be a 10-year high, the last time the jackpot exceeded the €15 million-mark being back in October 2010.

Since its launch in 1988, only five jackpots in excess of €15 million have been won, so a winner this weekend would find themselves joining a very exclusive group.

The current jackpot has been rolling since June 9th.

In addition, the National Lottery will be adding €1 million to Saturday’s Lotto Plus Raffle prize fund meaning each winner is expected to receive between €8,000-€12,500.

Tickets for tomorrow’s draws can be purchased in-store, online, or through the app up to the 7.45pm cut-off point on Saturday.