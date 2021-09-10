Mother and daughter turn historic Bagenalstown pub into new business ventures

A MOTHER and daughter team has turned an historic Bagenalstown pub into an office hub and hair and beauty salon.

Over the past 22 months, Mary and Patricia Cummins from Ballinkillen have transformed the old Kilree Arms building into these new ventures. BevElle Hair Salon, run by Patricia, recently opened its doors, while Mary’s Office Hub venture welcomed its first remote worker last week.

“A lot of people in the Bagenalstown area are commuting to Dublin. Employers are more flexible about working from home,” said Mary.

Some have converted spare bedrooms into an office, but this isn’t an option for others. “Some people are working from the kitchen or in a bedroom,” she said.

The hub provides an environment that makes it easier to focus on the work in front of you without household jobs getting in the way. It also provides interaction with other people and a change of setting.

“It’s a good thing for people to get out of the house and work somewhere local. You are inclined to get into a little rut,” added Mary.

The office space caters for four people with desks, broadband and a printer on site. People can rent a space on a weekly or monthly basis. There has been good interest in the venture and one person has already started working from the Office Hub.

Mary has been working in offices for 40 years – in Glanbia and as a bookkeeper for veterinary surgeon Bill Murphy on the Royal Oak Road. Mary is renowned as a pillar of the community in Ballinkillen. She worked tirelessly for more than four decades to build a very important part of daily life in Ballinkillen – the community centre.

Mary has learned many skills in community work that she felt could apply to her own venture. She was further emboldened after completing the R-Innovate programme for rural enterprise with Peadar Casey and a programme for entrepreneurs at IT Carlow.

“I felt it was the time to start something myself,” she said.

Mary and Patricia also have a great dynamic when it comes to business. Mary said: “We get on. I am a friend as well as her mother. She does say to me sometimes: ‘Mum, this is not work time.’ I could natter on about work a long time!”

BevElle Hair Salon opened recently and is set to grow in the near future to include beauty and nail offerings. In the long term, a small pub operation may also resume.

For information about the Office Hub, contact Mary on 086 1287733 or email [email protected] For information about BevElle, contact Patricia on 059 9721651 or email [email protected]