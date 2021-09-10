Pop-up event will host info days on broadband roll-out

By Suzanne Pender

NATIONAL Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company delivering the National Broadband Plan (NBP) on behalf of the government, will host a pop-up information event at Liberty Tree, Potato Market, Carlow on Friday and Saturday 17-18 September from 10am to 4pm each day.

These upcoming events aim to give even more people an opportunity to learn about the NBP, when high-speed fibre broadband is coming to Carlow and how they can get connected. The NBI team will be on hand to register people for future updates on the roll-out in their area.

“National Broadband Ireland is excited about the opportunity to engage directly with the people of Carlow and give them information about when high-speed broadband will be available, let them know how they can connect to the NBI network and how they can register for progress updates specific to their Eircode,” said Peter Hendrick, CEO of National Broadband Ireland.

NBI currently has construction underway to bring fibre to 3,544 premises in townlands in the Carlow Intervention Area, which includes Fenagh, Glenoge, Kilknock, Cloneen, Johnstown, Moanmore and Lackan, among others, all of which are already eligible to order services on the new high-speed fibre broadband network.

Once these premises are available to order, these customers can choose their broadband services from a retail service provider (RSPs) of their choice. This is expected to bring significant benefits directly to consumers and businesses, where competition between RSPs will ensure quality bundled packages offer choice around voice, broadband, TV and mobile at competitive prices.

In advance of the fibre-to-the-home roll out, the NBP provides for the delivery of broadband connection points nationwide. These facilities, which include sports clubs, community centres and tourist sites, will provide free public access to high-speed internet in the roll-out area. There are eight broadband connection points in Carlow, six of which have already been connected, including Altamont Gardens, Duckett’s Grove, Newtown Community Centre and Rathananna Community Hall.

In total, there are 8,158 premises in the Intervention Area (IA) in Co Carlow, which includes homes, farms, commercial businesses and schools. This equates to 29% of all premises in the county. Under the National Broadband Plan, Carlow will see an investment of €32m in the new high-speed fibre network. NBI is encouraging people to check for Eircode specific updates at https://nbi.ie/eoi/.