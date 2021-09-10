Unique support programme aims to boost online revenue for Carlow businesses

A UNIQUE online programme aims to support Carlow businesses to scale online membership and subscription offerings.

Carlow County Council’s Local Enterprise Office today launched the Amplify Programme to help Carlow-based small and medium enterprises (SMEs) join the thriving global membership and subscription economy. Amplify will guide local business owners through the development and launch of online products that create monthly recurring revenue streams.

Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council Fintan Phelan said: “Irish SMEs are renowned the world over for their innovative and entrepreneurial approach to business growth. Amplify introduces an entirely new way to do business online and presents substantial opportunities to those who embrace the model.”

The Amplify Programme is valued at €2,500 and is heavily subsidised by Carlow County Council’s Local Enterprise Office. The programme is strictly limited to six participants and is four months in duration, requiring an average commitment of four hours a week. Due to the limited intake, competition will be intense, so applicats are asked to express their interest as soon as possible.

Speaking about the benefits of the programme, Maria Couchman, business adviser at Carlow County Council’s LEO, said: “The membership and subscription economy is booming across the world. Amplify will enable Carlow businesses to drive revenue and profitability within their existing markets and establish new revenue streams and customer bases in international markets. In addition, how people consume products, services and interact with their providers is changing rapidly. The membership and subscription model embraces these changes, and as we enter a post-Covid world, enables business owners to better serve their customers.”

Speaking about the programme, Kelso Digital CEO Micheál O’Neill said: “Irish SMEs have a unique opportunity to get ahead of their competitors and develop highly profitable, monthly recurring revenue streams, which can provide business owners with the financial, time and lifestyle freedom they want through the delivery of online memberships, subscriptions and courses. This programme will bring them step-by-step from idea generation to launch of their online product.”

Commenting on the supports available from the Local Enterprise Office, business adviser Jim Woods said: “The funding, training and mentoring we offer enables Carlow businesses to get on the road to recovery and the Amplify Programme is just one of the services we can deliver. We urge businesses to contact us and let us recommend the programmes that are right for them. That’s what we are here for!”

The Amplify Programme is a one-of-a-kind programme, unavailable anywhere else in Ireland today. This is the perfect opportunity for those serious about joining the knowledge and subscription economy and who want to create monthly recurring revenue online.

This model can be implemented by product and service-based businesses alike to produce business and life-changing results.

The Amplify Programme will lead participants step-by-step through the conception, planning and launch of an online membership, subscription or online course.

Participants will be provided with the skills, guidance and support they need to develop and deliver an initial offer of a membership, subscription or online course and have a detailed plan for how to deliver it.

The programme begins in next month and continues through January 2022.

Applications for the programme must be submitted by Monday 20 September.

Full details of the Amplify Programme and a schedule of other Local Enterprise Office training and events can be found at https://www.localenterprise.ie/Carlow/.