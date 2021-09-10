What’s planned for your area?

Carlow County Council received seven planning applications between 3-10 September.

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED:

Bagenalstown

Lisa Doyle wishes to construct a development consisting of alterations and additions to a protected structure consisting of internal alterations to the existing dwelling and a two-storey extension to rear at Fenagh, Bagenalstown.

Elaine Maher wishes to retain as-built single storey extensions to the east and south of the existing dwelling at Moanmore, Bagenalstown.

Ger Farrell wishes to construct a new slatted cubicle house and a new calf house at Ballycormack, Bagenalstown.

Carlow

Fleur O’Shea wishes to extend duration of planning permission to erect dwelling and garage at Burton Hall, Long Mile Avenue, Carlow.

Hackestown

Smith Groundworks and Civil Engineering Limited wish to restore a 6.1 hectare abandoned sand and gravel quarry to agricultural grassland, by backfilling, using imported inert soil and stone at Tinnaclash, Hacketstown.

Rathnapish

Paul Broderick wishes to construct a single storey extension to the side and rear of existing single storey dwelling at St. Joseph’s, Green Lane, Rathnapish, Carlow.

Rathoe

Sinead Nolan wishes to construct a two storey dwelling, garage at Kellistown East, Rathoe.