Artist Joan will showcase work on Culture Night

Artist Joan Coen

By Suzanne Pender

CULTURE Night/Oíche Chultúir 2021 takes place on Friday 17 September across the country, with Carlow no exception thanks to the work of Carlow County Council Arts Service. Among the local highlights is the Joan Coen – Open Studio/Stiúideo Oscailte from 4pm to 6pm.

Joan was born in Ballyferriter in west Kerry, but has lived most of her adult life in Carlow. She began her artistic journey many years ago as a self-taught painter, describing herself as having been ‘startled’ into painting by experiencing the vivid beauty of a marsh marigold on the banks of the River Barrow near Carlow town.

Her paintings have featured in solo and group exhibitions and are included in public and private collection in Ireland, Europe and the USA. In 2014, Joan completed a master’s in fine art at the National College of Art and Design, Dublin.

Open Studio/Stiúideo Oscailte will take place at the Joan Coen Home Studio, Kilkenny Road, Carlow (R93 YV74) from 4pm to 6pm on Friday 17 September, but this cultural offering will also extend beyond Culture Night and runs over the following two days from 2pm to 6pm.

Writing as Siobhán Ní Shíthigh, Joan has four collections of poetry in Irish published by Coiscéim and is also included in two anthologies of poetry. Her new book of essays ***Ar Chnoc is ar Shliabh*** was recently published by Coiscéim and will be available on Culture Night. Her story, ***An Bhó Riabhach*** (2004), won the Eilís Dillon Award for a work of literature for children. Joan is an Honorary Fellow in Writing of the University of Iowa.

As an added treat to the cultural experience, a Léamh Filíochta/poetry reading will take place at 4pm on Saturday and Sunday 18-19 September, when Joan will read a selection from her published works.

Health and safety restrictions will be fully adhered to throughout and visiting slots must be booked on 087 2857048 or by email to [email protected].