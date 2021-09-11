Death notices and Funeral announcements

The late Michael (Mick) Spruhan

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Spruhan

Coshill, Borris, Carlow beloved husband of Kathleen and cherished father of Paula, Breda and Michael.

Predeceased by his sisters Bridgie and Mary. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son and daughters, sons-in-law Paul and Raymond, adored grandchildren Jimí and Caitlin adored brothers Jimmy, Tommy, John and Eamonn, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

Funeral Mass for Michael will take place tomorrow (Sunday) at 3pm in the Sacred Heart Church, Borris followed by burial afterwards in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Borris.

Under new HSE Government guidelines the capacity in the church is restricted to 50%, and social distancing guidelines still apply.



The late Edie Snoddy

The death has occurred of Edie Snoddy (née Purcell) 2 Blackbog Grove, Blackbog Road, Carlow passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on 10 September 2021 at The Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow.

Beloved wife of the late Seamus and beloved mother of Tom, Pat, Jimmy, Debbie, John and Andre (Sid).

She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, brother Joe, sister Nancy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her son Pat’s home, Blackbog Road, (Eircode R93 A5N0) tomorrow (Sunday) with prayers at 7pm.

Removal from there on Monday at 2pm to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow arriving for Funeral Mass at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

The capacity of The Cathedral of the Assumption is limited to 50%, but the Funeral Mass can be viewed at the following link: https://carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/



The late Tom Kenny

The death has occurred of Tom Kenny, Kilcarrig Street, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow (peacefully) on 11 September 2021 in St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny.

Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Bridie, sadly missed by his loving wife Aggie, sons Paudy, Tucker, Seany, Seamie, and Éilish, brothers and sisters, grandchildren Jamie, Lily-Mai, Madison, Rían and Sophie, father-in-law Tom, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home Bagenalstown tomorrow (Sunday) afternoon from 12noon to 8pm.

Removal on Monday morning arriving at St Andrew’s Church Bagenalstown for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown.

The capacity of St Andrew’s Church is limited to 50%. But the Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link www.bagenalstownparish.ie