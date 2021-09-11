  • Home >
Minute’s silence held across North in memory of those killed on 9/11

Saturday, September 11, 2021

By Rebecca Black, PA

A minute’s silence has been held across Northern Ireland in memory of those killed in the 9/11 terror attacks 20 years ago.

Firefighters at stations across the North stood in silent tribute at 1.46pm to remember all those who lost their lives, particularly hundreds of their colleagues who died as they worked to rescue survivors from the wreckage.

Around 3,000 people from over 90 nations including 67 from the UK were killed when Islamic extremists hijacked aeroplanes and flew them into the Twin Towers in New York City and the Pentagon, with another crashing into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

