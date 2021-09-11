New campaign aims to eliminate the use of disposable cups

By Suzanne Pender

A CAMPAIGN is urging the public to take “one sip at a time” in an effort to eliminate single-use cups.

In Ireland alone, 22,000 coffee cups are disposed of every hour, totalling 528,000 every day, equating to 200-million a year! The national Conscious Cup Campaign #WeChooseReuse, a non-profit organisation that started in 2016, aims to reduce and eventually eliminate single-use cups in Ireland.

Campaign co-ordinator Sorcha Kavanagh will host a free information webinar in association with Carlow and Kilkenny county councils on 30 September at 7pm.

“Our ultimate objective is to increase awareness about waste prevention and conscious consumption, thereby changing consumer behaviour,” said Sorcha. “Over the years of our campaign, many supporters who made the swap to reusables often indicated that this triggered their journey towards a more sustainable lifestyle,” she added.

Many cafés temporarily paused accepting reusable cups when Covid started; however, a system called Contactless Coffee is being used by cafés across the country whereby a customer brings their own cup, holds onto their lid and the barista provides a contactless pour.

“Coffee shops are currently experiencing difficulties in sourcing single-use cups due to high levels of demand. Encouraging reusable cups provides a great opportunity for businesses to save on costs and reduces that pressure of trying to source single-use packaging,” said Sorcha.

“The webinar is open to individuals, groups or businesses and aims to increase awareness about why ‘reuse’ is so important, how reducing our waste protects our finite resources and in turn our planet,” she added.

The campaign encourages cafés to reward conscious consumers for carrying their own cup through a financial incentive and all participating outlets are promoted. Sorcha will also demonstrate how simple it is for any business to get involved in the campaign and how people can encourage this positive climate action.

“For the month of October, we are calling on everyone in our community to ‘choose to reuse’ for National Reuse month,” said Jannette O’Brien, environmental awareness officer at Carlow County Council.

“We are not suggesting that anyone goes without their regular cuppa, but we are appealing to consumers to consider using the ceramic cup in their favourite café or bring along a reusable cup for their takeaway. Once the reusable cup has been used more than 15 times, it is more sustainable than a disposable cup,” she explained.

For more information or to sign up for this free webinar, email Jannette on [email protected] or

[email protected].