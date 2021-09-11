Remarkable achievement for Trinity graduates

By Suzanne Pender

TWO remarkable Carlow students are breaking boundaries by showing what can be achieved with support and encouragement, both having graduated from Trinity College Dublin.

Sadbh Feehan and Barry Olwill recently celebrated their graduation from Trinity with a certificate in arts, science and inclusive applied practice – a two-year course for students with intellectual disabilities at Inclusion TCD.

Their families were also thrilled to be able to attend a small graduation ceremony at the college recently, a fitting end to a wonderful two years at Trinity.

“We are so proud of the whole class, but, of course, especially our two Carlovians …. Trinity College graduates all!” said Sadbh’s proud mum Paula Sheridan.

“Huge thanks to Inclusion TCD, the Trinity College School of Education and all who made such efforts to have such a special graduation ceremony at the college. It’s been an amazing few years,” she added.

Both Barry and Sadbh completed six-month internships at two large legal practices in Dublin, but because of Covid-19 restrictions, they were working from home – a challenge they very successfully managed. They are now hopeful they may be offered longer-term work as a result of their experience and qualification.

Sadbh and Barry are both active members of Carlow Special Olympics Club. In fact, the club now has three graduates from Trinity College, with Stephen Ryan graduating in 2019.

“Here’s looking forward to more boundaries being breached and glass ceilings shattered,” enthused Paula.