Daniel O’Donnell welcomes twins into the family

Daniel O’Donnell is over the moon after welcoming twins into his family.

Daniel’s niece and personal assistant Patricia Swan gave birth to two beautiful little girls earlier this week leaving the millionaire entertainer delighted.

The Donegal man even posed for pictures with the new arrivals on his Facebook page.

He was swamped with lovely comments from his millions of fans around the world.

He said proudly: “I’m delighted to announce that Trish and her husband Neil have just become the proud parents of twin girls Ava and Kayleigh born on September 8th.

“To say we are all over the moon is an understatement.”

Daniel and Patricia are very close, and he even sang at her wedding in Kincasslagh to husband Neil back in 2017.

He even went one further and arranged a ‘flashmob’ song of How Great Thou Art.