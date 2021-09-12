Death notices and Funeral announcements

The late John M Foley

The death has occurred of John M. Foley (solicitor), Wayside, Station Road, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow on 11 September 2021 (suddenly), deeply regretted by his loving partner Ann, sons John and Des, sister Ann, daughters-in-law Sandras and Gerardine, grandchildren Clare, Helen, Sarah and Amelie, nephew John, relatives and many good friends.

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home Bagenalstown on Tuesday from 2pm, concluding with Funeral Prayers at 7pm.

Removal on Wednesday morning, arriving at St Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown.

The capacity of St Andrew’s Church is limited to 50% but can be viewed on the following link www.bagenalstownparish.ie

The death has occurred of Michael Ferris, Cruttenclough, Bilboa, Carlow / Kilkenny on 11 September at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Michael will be sadly missed by Mary, Noel, Deirdre and Stephen Ferris, the Ferris family in Ardra, Castlecomer, Michael’s wonderful neighbours Tom Shore and John McGrath, his great friend Liz and all his other neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Coady’s Funeral Home, Castlecomer today Sunday (12 September) from 4pm-7pm. Removal to St Brigid’s Church, Coon via his residence on tomorrow Monday (13 September) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Michael will be laid to rest following Mass in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to the new government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, the capacity of the funeral home / church is 50%. All those attending are asked to please respect social distancing guidelines.